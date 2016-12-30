President Edgar Lungu should dismiss incompetent Government officials-FDD

Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) Spokesperson Antonia Mwanza has urged President Edgar Lungu to dismiss incompetent Government officials, reports Pan African Radio Journalist Hermit Hachilonde.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Radio ‘Platform Programme’ anchored by Kunda Kunda, Mwanza said both PF and the opposition have people who can help President Lungu deliver.

He said the failure by some cabinet ministers will dent the image of the president, adding that time to act is now.

”president Lungu must fire all incompetent cabinet ministers” Mr. Mwanza said

And Mwanza has said what happened at Lusaka’s Horse Shoe restaurant is a reflection of what happens in many working places in Zambia.

He also observed that labour laws are not respected because the Ministry of Labour does not have inspectors.

“The Ministry of Labour is incapable of ending Labour abuse in Zambia” he said