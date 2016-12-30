Shepolopolo beat Malawi in friendly

Shepolopolo wrapped up 2016 with a 3-2 friendly win over arch-rivals Malawi at Nankhaka Stadium in Lilongwe on Friday.

Striker Barbra Banda scored a brace as the Zambia Senior Women’s National Football Team overcame Malawi in front of their home supporters.

Coach Enala Simbeye’s Zambian side led after 27 minutes with Indeni Roses striker Noria “Mbesuma” Sosala shaking the net.

The lead lasted only three minutes as Malawi equalized through Temwa Chawinga.

However, Zambia took a 2-1 lead into the half time break thanks to Banda’s 38th minute goal that was later cancelled by Chawinga’s strike on the hour mark.

Banda scored the winner nine minutes away from regulation time to ensure that her team’s journey back to Zambia would be joyous.

Zambia Line up: Hazel Nali, Annie Kibanji, Emeldah Musonda, Anita Mulenga, Grace Zulu, Mary Wilombe, Esther Mukwasa, Lweendo Chisamu, Noria Sosala, Barbarah Banda, Grace Chanda