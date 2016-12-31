Police officers are conniving with Cooperatives Officials to steal subsidised farming inputs-Kampyongo

Government has unearthed a scam in which some police officers are allegedly conniving with agriculture cooperatives officials to steal subsidised farm inputs.

Minister of Home affairs Steven Kampyongo disclosed this in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka.

Mr Kampyongo has since directed police commissioners in the ten provinces to intervene and bring culprits to book.

The Minister said he has received disturbing reports from Shiwangandu and Chinsali districts where some police officers and Cooperative officials have been reported to the police over the illegal activities.

Mr. Kampyongo says the Commissioners of Police must work hand in hand with all district Commissioners to curb the scam.

The Minister has described the theft of farm inputs as economic sabotage.

Meanwhile, Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo’s wife Wanziya has commended the Zambia Police Nkwazi Women’s Club for empowering youths with skills.

Mrs. Kampyongo says training in various skills such as Auto-mechanics will help create self employment among youths in the country.

She says youths should not wait for Government to create jobs for them but be self sustaining through skills.

Mrs. Kampyongo was speaking during the graduation ceremony of vulnerable women and youths trained by the Zambia Police Nkwazi Women’s group in Lusaka this morning.

Nkwazi Women’s Matron, Rosemary Kangaja has urged the 58 graduates to use their skills to contribute to the economic development of the country.