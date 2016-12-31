RTSA Extends Deadline for the Payment of Motor Vehicle Licences to 14th January 2017



THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has given a grace period of 14 days within which motorists should acquire motor vehicle and trailer licences (road tax) and road service licences for the year 2016.

All motorists and Public Service Vehicle Operators have been given an extension of up to 14th January, 2017 to pay for the required licenses.

In a statement made available to the media and signed by Head of Public Relations Mr Fredrick Mubanga, RATSA said that there will be no enforcement of the validity of said documents until the stated grace period has expired.

The Agency is providing this grace period to accommodate the licensing needs of all motorists.

However, the extension does not include the certificate of fitness and the test certificates as the two relate to road-worthiness and the safety of the vehicle.

The RTSA hopes that the public will utilise the extension to comply with the law.

The Agency further wish to urge motorists to renew and pay for motor vehicle and trailer licences for the year 2017 in accordance with the provisions of the Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2002.