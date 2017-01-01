28 houses collapse in Siavonga district after heavy rains

About 28 houses have collapsed in Siavonga district, Southern Province after heavy rains last evening.

Siavonga District Commissioner Lovemore Kanyama who confirmed the destruction of the houses to ZANIS, however said no serious injuries have been reported.

Mr Kanyama has appealed to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit to quickly come to the aid of Siavonga residents who have been left homeless.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kanyama has also appealed to the Road Development Agency to repair the Road that leads to Siavonga, which has been damaged due to the rains.

And nine houses in Kapili Compound and 3 classroom blocks at Kabale Primary School in Mpika District have had their roofs blown off by heavy rains.

Mpika District Commissioner Moses Katebe disclosed this in an interview with ZANIS in Mpika.

Mr Katebe says the incident happened on Wednesday around 12:30 hours in Kapili Compound near TAZARA Training Centre.

He told ZANIS that the heavy rains that lasted for about an hour left two classroom blocks and nine houses which included a boarding house without roofs.

Mr Katebe has since assured the affected families and students that his office, together with Mpika District Disaster Management team will do everything possible to help them.

And Chairperson for Kapili compound Section Boyd Siame has called on well-wishers to quickly come to the assistance of the affected families and students.