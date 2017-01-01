LifestylePhoto Gallery President Lungu and First Lady’s New year’s Day in Pictures January 1, 2017 5 133 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet President Lungu drive past at City Market President Lungu drive past at City Market President Lungu Drive Through Ngombe Compound in Lusaka on year New- Picture by Eddie Mwanaleza/Statehouse President Lungu and First Lady Esther Lungu admirers one of the Babies born on New Year at Chipata Compound Clinic in Lusaka on Sunday, January 1,2017-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA PRESIDENT LUNGU BEING BRIEFED BY HEALTH MINISTER DR CHITALU CHILUFYA DURING THE TOUR OF CHIPATA CLINIC President Edgar Lungu with First Lady Mrs Esther Lungu holding Twins of Mrs Beverly Nange at Chipata Clinic in Lusaka after The First Family Presated New Year Gifts to 10 mothers President Edgar Lungu with First Lady Esther Lungu and Mrs Maureen Chikwa Sister in Charge at Chitapa CLinic diuring the Tour on New Year day- Picture By Eddie Mwanaleza/State house President Edgar Lungu pose with Medical Team at Chipata Clinic in Luska after he and Fisrt Lady Presated New Year Gifts to babies Picture by Eddie Mwanaleza Statehouse. President Lungu and First Lady Esther Lungu admirers one of the Babies born on New Year at Chipata Compound Clinic in Lusaka on Sunday, January 1,2017-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA First Lady Esther Lungu talks to Kanyama Constituency PF Parliamentary candidate Elizabeth Phiri as President Lungu listens on at Kanyama Clinic on January 1,2017 -Picture by THOMAS NSAMA First Lady Esther Lungu join PF women in dancing at Chipata Clinic where President Lungu presented New Year gifts to Babies in Lusaka on Sunday, January 1,2017-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA President Lungu and First Lady Esther Lungu presents New Year hampers to one of the Babies born on New Year at Chipata Compound Clinic in Lusaka on Sunday, January 1,2017-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA Loading...
Did he get a police permit because i can see a lot of PF thugs and children lining up the streets, What a dictator we have now and hiding under the blanket of Christianity, How Christians can easily be fulled surprises me, EL is a dictator and all well meaning Zambians can see that, Just look at all the people who wanted to take over from sate when he died, EL has systematically gotten the out of PF. Only a dictator like EL can do that.
@bantu botatwe, you need to go for anger management this year. It is not good for you or people around you.
Thnx for visiting the compound boss.
In one of the pictures, there’s “Ministry of community development mother and child development” and “Wellcome to Outpatient department”
For starters, there’s no such a ministry in Zambia. Secondly, check the spelling of “Wellcome”. Chipata clinic should get a refund from the signwriter it hired.
But the president was supposed to notice that and refuse to pose in front of it, because it is misleading.