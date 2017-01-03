MMD calls for demolishing of alleged cartels in civil service

The Movement for Multipary Democracy (MMD) says there is need to demolish cartels that have been formed within the Civil service so as to enhance service delivery to the people.

Speaking when he featured on Pan African Radio, MMD National Secretary Raphael Nakacinda alleged the country’s Civil service is riddled with cartels formed within it for the purpose of enriching themselves.

Mr Nakacinda said government workers have developed systems which they are using to enrich themselves when their job as civil servants should be to better the lives of the Zambians.

“Along the way people have even devised a system through which they use their positions in government which they use to enrich themselves. We need to demolish cartels that have been created with the civil service,” he said.

He explained that those who are in the civil service to enrich themselves should live their government jobs and start businesses.

“Each one of us has a choice either to go and do business in the private sector, if you desire to get rich and wealthy you go to the private sector, we have liberalised the economy, of course this one of the hall marks of the MMD government therefore anybody can start a business but if you chose to to join the Civil service in principal you have committed yourself to service the public because it is not by force.

“These days simple things like procurement for example, why is it that when it comes to procuring goods for government there are always three to four times higher than the market price? The inflating of prices is because there has been developed within the system,” he said.

He further suggested that government considers a shakeup at departmental level so as to make individuals more productive.

“Maybe we need to transfer certain individuals, maybe they have over stayed in one office so they are doing the same things over and over, maybe you take them somewhere else so that they shakeup and become more productive.”

Recently the FDD said government should get rid of non productive Civil servants as they a were drain to government resources.