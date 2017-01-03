Zambia Police arrest Kafue DJ for assault



Police have finally arrested a Kafue DJ identified Chishimba Chibemba alias DJ Chichi for assaulting Nagad Saad aged 32 of Kafue.

Nagad was assaulted by Chishimba aged 26 of Nangongwe compound in Kafue at a drinking place called Gambinos on 25th June, 2016.

The video of the incident went viral and attracted public outcry on social media.

Chishimba who has been on the run was apprehended from Madido area in Lusaka’s Chelstone after a tip off from members of the public.

Police Spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo said Chishimba been charged with Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm and will appear in court soon and is currently detained in police custody.