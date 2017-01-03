Zambia Police arrest Kafue DJ for assault

Police have finally arrested a Kafue DJ identified Chishimba Chibemba alias DJ Chichi for assaulting Nagad Saad aged 32 of Kafue.
Nagad was assaulted by Chishimba aged 26 of Nangongwe compound in Kafue at a drinking place called Gambinos on 25th June, 2016.
The video of the incident went viral and attracted public outcry on social media.
Chishimba who has been on the run was apprehended from Madido area in Lusaka’s Chelstone after a tip off from members of the public.
Police Spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo said Chishimba been charged with Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm and will appear in court soon and is currently detained in police custody.
Thank you ZP for finally arresting this man. Let him face the full force of the law. He deserves the maximum sentence for his assault. Please also arrest the friend that was filming it.
He should be castrated before being thrown into prison. That video was just too bad.
Too slow you must have just being directed . How can you even be proud of the police. If it was a traffic offence you would have found him earlier.