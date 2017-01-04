75 buses meant for the youth empowerment programme to be in the country soon

GOVERNMENT has said 75 buses meant for the youth empowerment programme would be in the country this year once everything had been done.

Youth, Sport and Child Development Minister Moses Mawere said when he paid a courtesy call on Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu in his office in Chipata yesterday that the Government was committed to youth empowerment.

He said this was because the youth possess a wide variety of talents that the Government was nurturing and developing for their benefit.

Mr Mawere said this would help the youth to identify, cultivate and positively utilize their talents once empowered.

“We are expecting 75 buses for the empowerment of the youth not only in the provinces across the country but even in some districts. As a Government we want to exploit these talents to ensure that they benefit the youth economically,” he said.

Mr Mawere who is accompanied by Chief Sport Development Officer Raphael Mulenga said Government would continue setting aside funds for the benefits of the youth empowerment programme.

He explained that his ministry had come up with another empowerment programme of tricycle motoralised which would assist the young people to travel from one place to another without facing any challenge.

Mr Mawere also appealed to the provincial minister to help find land for the youth resettlement scheme.

He said once the land was found, Government would empower the young people so as to enable them engage in decent and honest income generating ventures.

And Mr Zulu said he was happy that Government programmes in the province were going on well.

He said he was also happy that district agricultural coordinators and extension officers were monitoring any effects of army worms in the province adding that the pesticides have already been distributed.

Mr Zulu said there was need to extend the youth empowerment fund to all districts in the province stating that youth had the potential to foster tangible developments once empowered.

The Youth Minister was currently in the province to meet various groupings among them traditional leadership, party officials and beneficiaries of the buses.