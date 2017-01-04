Kambwili displays birthday cake and sends a loud message

Roan PF Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili on Tuesday celebrated his birthday and displayed a thought provoking birthday cake on his Facebook page.

Official records show that Dr Kambwili turned 49 on January 3rd 2016.

The birthday cake which he says was ‘organised’ by his children shows a hefty looking figure of Dr Kambwili with a raised fit in the middle of a boat with two sailors on either sides of the boat.

The boat has the PF logo written on its side and shows a PF Chitenge rolled inside the boat with the words C.K written by the side of the medium sized cake.

In a short message, Dr Kambwili who is facing disciplinary issues in the PF says the cake captures his passion and drive.

He thanked his children for the ‘gesture’.

“Today is my birthday. First of all, I would like to thank the almighty for adding another year, birthdays are extremely special and we are blessed to see the years go by,” he wrote.

“A big thank you to my children for organising such a thoughtful cake, my passion and drive baked into a cake, what a wonderful gesture.”

The ruling PF has written to Dr Kambwili asking him to exculpate himself and show cause why disciplinary action cannot be taken against him for bringing the name of the party into disrepute.

PF Deputy Spokesman Frank Bwalya disclosed that the disciplinary issues relate to reports that Dr Kambwili has allegedly been making against Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda whom he has apparently accused of trying to bewitch him.

But party insiders have said the PF want to expel Dr Kambwili because he is behind some underground movement within the PF that want to wrestle power from President Edgar Lungu ahead of the 2021 general elections.