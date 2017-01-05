Gap in Salaries between management and the general workforce is a great concern-Labour Minister

Labour Minister Joyce Nonde has expressed concern on the salary gaps between management staff and the general workforce in most privately owned companies.
Speaking during a meeting with Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) management and mine union officials in Chililabombwe, Ms Nonde said there was need to share equitably between investors and the workforce.
“New mines must have a living wage for the workers. Workers want a fair return of their sweat. We need to start discussing these issues because our people need to survive and take their children to school as well as build houses,” she said.
Ms Nonde intimated that miners were key to the nation’s economic development hence the need for industrial harmony unlike unnecessary friction between the management and the employees.
KCM employees at number one and three shafts in Chililabombwe have since Tuesday morning staged a work boycott due to various demands key among them salary increments.
Ms Nonde urged the KCM management to enhance their communication strategies with the unions and the workers to avoid misunderstandings which result into industrial unrest which negatively affects production.
She wondered why worker education has not been given priority despite its importance in a work environment as well as its potential to weaken the union hence misunderstandings which leads to friction.
“Member education is important. I urge management to partner with the union to educate the workers. We will be forced to make it law as ignorance is the worst disease that can happen to a human being,” she said.
Ms Nonde also urged the unionists to employ empowerment based collective agreements during their negotiations such as the provision of loans to build houses unlike mere salary increments.
And KCM Chief Operations Officer Mark Munroe expressed disappointment at the prevailing situation as salary negotiations were still in progress despite the difficulties the company was undergoing.
Mr Munroe pledged to step up communication and education with the workers and the unions as it was the company’s philosophy of having a happy worker as a key aspect of productivity and good business decision making. Ends/vm/zanis/chililabombwe
With my MBA Finance & a Professional Qualification, you want me to get same salary with people who ran away from school and are now dancing Dununa?
what about the skills / Education gap between the two groups
For a country that has a majority of youth our general education plan and budget is weak to start with. We grind our own future potential in to the ground and replace it with ‘leaders’ whose actions show it’s not about education…it’s who you know and how much greed can you get away with. Then we spit on those with qualifications that count in order to employ our clueless family and buddies. When will we learn that Zambia is ours to build?
KEEP QUITE
Management comprises of several categories my friend. You seem as if you are people buying papers from these so called………..? There are managers in middle management with qualifications but are getting peanuts. There are also managers without any paper but are getting good salaries. It is high time we started screening who is who and what someone should get. Even some of these MBA papers people are getting from some of these institutions should be screened because some are of no use to some companies. Getting an MBA must make some contribution to a company but it is the opposite for some because they can not even add 1+1 to be 2. They think it is 11 because there heard are full or theories instead of being practical in the company. kikikikikikikikikikikiki
What about the disparity between leaders like you and the commoners?You drive 3 state of the art vehicles,get huge salaries and allowances free talk time,free fuel etc whilst your citizens whom you are telling to sacrifice can’t even have a single decent meal.
Such leaders are criminals because in other nations, leaders are sacrificing for the benefit of the poor.
Finally the wheels in her head are turning. Madam it’s just not in private owned companies…you have to look at all companies and ensure salaries are harmonized.