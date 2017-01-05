Kalaba makes CAF’s best XI team

Zambia captain Rainford Kalaba has made CAF XI for 2016.

The TP Mazembe midfielder is one of five African-based players in the 2016 Africa XI.

Kalaba is among European household names like Sadio Mane of Liverpool, Manchester United’s Eric Bailly , 2016 African Footballer of the Year Riyad Mahrez Of English champions Leicester City and 2015 African winner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

The Zambia captain inspired Mazembe to their debut CAF Confederation Cup victory in 2016 after finishing the tournament as top scorer on eight goals.

He also scored a brace in Mazembe 4-1 final leg, home win over MO Bejaia of Algeria to lift the trophy 5-2 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Kalaba is also up for the 2016 Best African-based player award on January 5 that he will be vying for with Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango and Zimbabwe midfielder Khama Billiat.

However, Zambia’s interest in the 2016 CAF Awards does not end there.

Zesco United have been nominated for the team of the year and battle for the award against 2016 CAF Champions League winners Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa and Mazembe.

Africa Finest XI

Goalkeeper: Denis ONYANGO (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Defenders: Serge AURIER (Cote d’Ivoire & Paris Saint-Germain), Aymen ABDENNOUR (Tunisia & Valencia), Eric BAILLY (Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester United), Joyce LOMALISA (DR Congo & AS Vita)

Midfielders: Khama BILLIAT (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns), Rainford KALABA (Zambia & TP Mazembe), Keegan DOLLY (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns),

Forwards: Pierre-Emerick AUBAMEYANG (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund), Sadio MANE (Senegal & Liverpool), Riyad MAHREZ (Algeria & Leicester City)

Substitutes

Aymen MATHLOUTHI (Tunisia & Etoile du Sahel), Kalidou KOULIBALY (Senegal & Napoli), Salif COULIBALY (Mali & TP Mazembe), Islam SLIMANI (Algeria & Leicester City), Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Roma), Kelechi IHEANACHO (Nigeria & Manchester City), Alex IWOBI (Nigeria and Arsenal)