Kalaba makes CAF’s best XI team

Zambia captain Rainford Kalaba has made CAF XI for 2016.
The TP Mazembe midfielder is one of five African-based players in the 2016 Africa XI.
Kalaba is among European household names like Sadio Mane of Liverpool, Manchester United’s Eric Bailly , 2016 African Footballer of the Year Riyad Mahrez Of English champions Leicester City and 2015 African winner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.
The Zambia captain inspired Mazembe to their debut CAF Confederation Cup victory in 2016 after finishing the tournament as top scorer on eight goals.
He also scored a brace in Mazembe 4-1 final leg, home win over MO Bejaia of Algeria to lift the trophy 5-2 on aggregate.
Meanwhile, Kalaba is also up for the 2016 Best African-based player award on January 5 that he will be vying for with Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango and Zimbabwe midfielder Khama Billiat.
However, Zambia’s interest in the 2016 CAF Awards does not end there.
Zesco United have been nominated for the team of the year and battle for the award against 2016 CAF Champions League winners Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa and Mazembe.
Africa Finest XI
Goalkeeper: Denis ONYANGO (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)
Defenders: Serge AURIER (Cote d’Ivoire & Paris Saint-Germain), Aymen ABDENNOUR (Tunisia & Valencia), Eric BAILLY (Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester United), Joyce LOMALISA (DR Congo & AS Vita)
Midfielders: Khama BILLIAT (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns), Rainford KALABA (Zambia & TP Mazembe), Keegan DOLLY (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns),
Forwards: Pierre-Emerick AUBAMEYANG (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund), Sadio MANE (Senegal & Liverpool), Riyad MAHREZ (Algeria & Leicester City)
Substitutes
Aymen MATHLOUTHI (Tunisia & Etoile du Sahel), Kalidou KOULIBALY (Senegal & Napoli), Salif COULIBALY (Mali & TP Mazembe), Islam SLIMANI (Algeria & Leicester City), Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Roma), Kelechi IHEANACHO (Nigeria & Manchester City), Alex IWOBI (Nigeria and Arsenal)
This is no achievement to WRITE ABOUT PLEASE, THE BOY FAILED TO SCORE A DECISIVE PENALTY AGAINST IVORY COAST IN 2012 BY KICKING OVER THE BAR AND YOU SAY HE IS AMONG TO 11 IN AFRICA PLEASE BE SERIOUS FOR ONCE ONLY. VIVA DENIS ONYANGO ABASH OLD , ILLITERATE, UPND SYMPATHISER KENNEDY MWEENE
But bakamba muli bitter zoona
IDIIOT YOU ARE NOT A ZAMBIAN LEAVE OUR WONDER BOY ALONE ZAMBIANS WE SUPPORT EACH OTHER GO BACK TO YOUR COUNTRY KAPOLI IWE.
So Kalaba is the only player in the world who at one or another missed a penalty hence doesn’t deserve this? What kind of thinking is this? Why don’t people look at a broader picture? Just one mistake overshadows all the good things Kalaba has done!
imagine ayi? Mane just caused a penalty that cost his team 3 points but that doesnt take the greatness away from him
Roberto Baggio