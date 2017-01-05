Presdient Lungu has pardoned all former PF members who contested as Independent MPs

Republican President and Patriotic Front (PF) Leader Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu has pardoned all former PF members who contested as Independent Members of Parliament. And has welcomed them back to PF.

The President was speaking on his arrival at the Kalulushi Airstrip on his Copperbelt tour of duty. President Lungu said all former PF members who stood as Independent Members of Parliament including Hon Mutale Mwila of Chimwemwe and the gentleman who defeated the Secretary General Mr Davies Mwila in Chipili Constituency of Luapula Province have all been pardoned.

“Where is the Secretary General. Please note that I have with immediate effect pardoned all former PF members who stood as Independent MPs including Honourable Mwila of Chimwemwe and the young man who defeated you in Chipili. I have pardoned all of them,” said President Lungu.

President Lungu has further directed all members of the Patriotic Front to welcome back and embrace all independent members of Parliament who have been pardoned. The President has said all the Party will not fail to identify among the Independent MPs who are loyal PF members and the ones who belong to the opposition.

“It will be easy for us to distinguish our loyal and true members among the independent MPs. The genuine PF members among them will listen to our voice,” he added.