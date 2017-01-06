24 year old man imprisoned for trafficking in cannabis in Mansa

The Magistrate court in Mansa in Luapula Province has sentenced a 24 year old man to eight months imprisonment with hard labour for trafficking in cannabis.

Before Magistrate Prince Mwiinga was Joshua Kasonde 24 of Sumbu village in Chief Kalasa Lukangaba’s in Mansa District.

Kasonde was charged with one count of trafficking in cannabis contrary to section 6 cap 46 of the laws of Zambia as read with statutory instrument number 119 of 1995 of the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that convicted Kasonde on 16th December 2016 in Mansa District in Luapula Province did traffic in 37 balls of cannabis weighing 96.1 grams.

When the matter came up for plea Kasonde pleaded guilty to the charge.

In his mitigation Kasonde said he was the bread winner of the family and if given a custodial sentence his two sisters whom he is paying for school will suffer because they are orphans.

He further said that the little time he has spent in prison has been hard for him and as such he would never to it again.

In passing his judgment Magistrate Mwiinga said he took into account that Kasonde was the first offender and that he did not waste the court’s time.

He, however, noted that the offender was a potential trafficker whose sentence will save as a deterrent to other would be offenders.

Magistrate Mwiinga has since sentenced Joshua Kasonde to 8 months in prison with hard labour from date of arrest 16th December 2016.