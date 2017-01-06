President Lungu arrives in Ghana

President Edgar Lungu says Africa has a lot to learn from Ghana’s admirable democracy.

President Edgar Lungu said there is need for Africa to strengthen political and economic ties for the benefit of the african people.

The Head of State said this on arrival in Accra, Ghana, ahead of tomorrow (Saturday’s ) inauguration ceremony of Nana Akufo Addo as Ghana’s seventh President.

ZANIS reports that President Lungu arrived at Kotoka International Airport at about 15:30 hrs Ghanaian local time aboard the Presidential Challenger jet.

Mr Lungu is accompanied by First lady Esther Lungu and his special assistant for politics Kaizer Zulu and some government officials.

President Lungu was received by Ghanian official Ambassador Kwasi Baadi -Boakye, Foreign Ffairs Minister Harry Kalaba, Zambia’s High Commissioner to Ghana Timothy Walamba and other government officials and staff from the Zambian mission in Ghana.

President Lungu was accorded a twenty-one gun salute and inspected a guard of honour.

The President later met with one of President elect Mr Addo’s incoming Cabinet minister Hacknam Owuso Ajayemang.

The two greeted and shared some plesantries in nyanja.

The Zambian Head of State is among several African , world leaders and dignitaries invited to attend the inauguration ceremony of Mr Addo.

President elect Akufo Addo , a former Minister of Foreign Affairs under President Kuffour’s regime will be sworn in as Ghana’s seventh Head of State at the Black stars Stadium, formerly independence square in the Ghanaian capital of Accra on Saturday January 7, 2017.

According to local media reports, over 6,000 guests haven been invited to attend the inauguration ceremony.

Several other Heads of State and government and representatives of various countries anorganisations have been arriving in the capital city of Accra to witness the swearing in ceremony of Ghana’s seventh Head of State since independence in 1957 from Britain.

Among the countries that have arrived include Benin, Cote d’voire, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, .Morrocco

Earlier High Commissioner Timothy Walamba said President Lungu is expected to later hold bilatera talks with his newly sworn in Ghanaian counterpart Akufo Addo in order to explore and enhance trade and investment ties between the two countries.

He pointed out that Ghana’s founding President Nkwame Khrumah played a pivotal role in the liberation of African countries such as Zambia, Kenya, Malawi and Tanzania.

Mr Walamba said the political history and connection between the two countries has transcended into religious affairs as both countries prayed for peaceful elections which were a success.

He described Ghana as the most peaceful country in west Africa with an admirable record of peaceful transition to power.

He urged African leaders to desist from changing goal posts after electoral defeats or expiration of their mandates and emulate Outgoing His main president John Mahama .

Mr Walamba said Zambia can learn a lot from Ghana’s advanced educational system in order to advance national development and attainment of Vision 2030.

The High Commissioner President Lungu will be expected to officiate at a dinner hosted for him by the high commission and laterengafe Zambian resident in Ghana and surrounding areas of developments back home.

President Addo will take over from incumbent President Maham whom he defeated in a closely contested election on december 6, 2016 .

Mr Addo polled 54 percent oI the votes cast while the incumbent mr Mahama polled 44 percent . ..

Mr Addo becomes the first opposition leader to unseat a sitting Ghanain president through the ballot.