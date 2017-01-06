President Lungu Warns Kambwili and other senior members causing confusion in PF

President Edgar Lungu has sternly warned senior Patriotic Front (PF) members in Luanshya and Chimwemwe who are causing confusion in the party to leave the ruling party.

The President said that he is aware that Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili is disparaging and disrespecting his leadership. The President has reminded those aggrieved with his leadership that he did not impose himself as president but was given the mandate by the people of Zambia.

President Lungu said it was unfortunate that some people believe that they are the owners of the PF and they should have a say on whatever is happening in the party.

The President was speaking when he addressed PF members at Kalulushi South Down Airport on arrival yesterday morning. President Lungu urged PF members to welcome new members.

President Lungu said it is a fallacy to think that the PF could have formed government without the support of the MMD members.

And the President has urged Zambians to pray for government as it finds solutions to the problem of army worms that have ravaged crops in some parts of the country.

The president is accompanied to the Copperbelt by PF national Chairman Ngosa Simbyakula,Secretary General Davis Mwila, Chairperson for Finance Alexander Chikwanda, Presidential Campaign Manager Samuel Mukupa and state house staff.