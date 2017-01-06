Savior Chishimba finally reports Malawi Maizegate scandal to ACC

Opposition United Progressive Party leader Dr Savior Chishimba has officially reported the US$34.5 million Malawi maize export scandal to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
Dr Chishimba submitted the evidence and gave a two and half hour long interview on Thursday afternoon at the ACC Headquarters in Lusaka.
Dr Chishimba told Journalists that he was responding to the challenge by the PF government for him to report the matter to the ACC if he had evidence.
“I have duly signed the statement which was recorded after lodging the complaint in my capacity as a tax payer and concerned leader of UPP,” Dr Chishimba said.
He added, “In our cover letter, we have reserved the right to get an order of the court to compel ACC to expeditiously investigate and prosecute the corrupt officials. We shall seek this order if we observe undue delays.”
And Dr Chishimba says the UPP legal team is reviewing the option of petitioning the Chief Justice to set up a tribunal to investigate Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya and her Commerce, Trade and Industry counterpart Margaret Mwanakatwe.
“We took advantage of today’s meeting with ACC to follow-up on the two year long awaited corruption investigations at the Ministry of Youth and Sport including the usurpation of the powers of NYDC. They have promised to call us back before the end of the day.”
He said the UPP is seriously concerned with the continuing new culture of corruption under the PF-MMD Government.
Since Lungu is involved no one will be convicted. But good on Chishimba. We Zambians are passive people. Lungu has started campaigning for the third term instead of working
This is how leadership should be by not being afraid to criticize, correct and condemn when one is erring. Every Zambian knows Dora is up to no good for Zambia and how our president decided to give her a ministerial post after a scandalous MMD performance makes every one wondering. Mwanakatwe knows how to wire money and this could be the reason she is close to the president. These are a crooked duo. Thanks Dr Chishimba for the courage.
We should have a media and more of the Savior Chishimba type that are supportive of such efforts to keep hammering on raised issues until they reach a conclusive end than leaving them to secretively get drowned in government red tape! That way corruption may be seen to be tackled as those involved start sweating!
