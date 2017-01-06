Savior Chishimba finally reports Malawi Maizegate scandal to ACC

Opposition United Progressive Party leader Dr Savior Chishimba has officially reported the US$34.5 million Malawi maize export scandal to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Dr Chishimba submitted the evidence and gave a two and half hour long interview on Thursday afternoon at the ACC Headquarters in Lusaka.

Dr Chishimba told Journalists that he was responding to the challenge by the PF government for him to report the matter to the ACC if he had evidence.

“I have duly signed the statement which was recorded after lodging the complaint in my capacity as a tax payer and concerned leader of UPP,” Dr Chishimba said.

He added, “In our cover letter, we have reserved the right to get an order of the court to compel ACC to expeditiously investigate and prosecute the corrupt officials. We shall seek this order if we observe undue delays.”

And Dr Chishimba says the UPP legal team is reviewing the option of petitioning the Chief Justice to set up a tribunal to investigate Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya and her Commerce, Trade and Industry counterpart Margaret Mwanakatwe.

“We took advantage of today’s meeting with ACC to follow-up on the two year long awaited corruption investigations at the Ministry of Youth and Sport including the usurpation of the powers of NYDC. They have promised to call us back before the end of the day.”

He said the UPP is seriously concerned with the continuing new culture of corruption under the PF-MMD Government.