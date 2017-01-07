Chanda Kabwe appointed Central Province P.S

President Edgar Lungu has appointed Kitwe District Commissioner Chanda Kabwe as Central Province Permanent Secretary.

Mr Kabwe takes over from Ms Daisy Ng’ambi.

And the Head of State has appointed Patriotic Front Copperbelt Provincial information secretary Binwell Mpundu to take over from Mr Kabwe.

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda announced the appointments to journalists in Lusaka.

“The appointment of Mr Kabwe is with immediate effect while that of Mr Mpundu will take effect on Monday when the Secretary to the Cabinet writes a letter,” Mr Chanda said.

And PF youths on the Copperbelt says they are very excited and grateful to President Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu for appointing Mr Kabwe and Mr Mpundu.

PF Copperbelt Youth Chairman Nathan Chanda said the appointments further demonstrates that President Edgar Lungu’s has faith in youthful leadership in the governance of this country.

“We are happy because this shows that President Edgar Lungu believes in young people and youthful leadership because there can never be a nation or organisation that can archive it’s social and economical goals without the full and active participation of the youths,” Mr Chanda said.

“For we all know that Youths are the future Leaders and we have every confidence that the two will rise to the occasion like they have done before and perform beyond expectations.”

He said the appointments shows that President Lungu is walking the talk when it comes to mainstreaming of youths in the matters of governance.

“For this reason we are calling upon all Youths in the Copperbelt Province and the all nation to give 100 percent support to the President who means well for us youths We wish to assure the head of state that as Youths and other members we will remain loyal to His Excellency the President Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu and support his leadership and vision.”