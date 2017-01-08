A LOCAL Non Governmental Organization (NGO) in Lufwanyama District has
appealed to all stakeholders in the area to support its project of
recruiting young girls who have stopped schools to re-enter
into schools,in the quest to curb illiteracy levels in the district.
Help Other People to Excel in Lufwanyama District (HOPEL)
Communications Secretary Patrick Kintankwa said his organization had
initiated a project of going round the district identifying young
girls out of school and re-enter in schools.
He bemoaned that the district had a large number of young girls who
had stopped schools, hence his organization thought to join hands with
other organizations in trying to address the situation.
“We have come up with a programme which we are calling, go back to
school. The aim of the programm is to identify all young girls in
communities of Lufwanyama district who are not in school and encourage
them to go back to school,”he said.
Mr Kintankwa said the programme is designed to work with all
chiefs,village headmen, church leaders, civic leaders,NGOs, and
government officials.
“The work is so mammoth so it needs concerted efforts from all
stakeholders starting from parents and guardians up to all leaders in
various rganizations and levels in our district,”Mr Kintankwa said.
Mr Kintankwe explained in an interview in Lufwanyama that
among the reasons why most girls had stopped schools were lack of
sponsorship, distances from secondary schools,early marriages, and no
interest of schooling.
Mr Kintankwa has since commended government for allowing the prgramm
of the re-entry policy, saying it would enable those young girls
weather in marriage or not marriage to have a chance of going back to
schol and complete education.
The newly local formed NGO has also commended other International NGOs
working in the area,and promised to work in collaboration with them
in order address the situation for the betterment of the district.
Meanwhile lungu is busy pardoning child molesters like general kanene. How can we develop our girl child when the president promotes touching little girls
LUSAKA TIMES WHY HAVE YOU FAILED TO ANNOUNCE THE BEST BLOGGER. WHAT ARE YOU SCARED OF. WE DEMAND YOU RELEASE THE RESULTS. WHY DID YOU WASTE PEOPLE TIME VOTING IF YOU WANTED A PARTICULAR PERSON TO WIN. LET ME WARN YOU THAT THE LONGER YOU TAKE TO ANNOUNCE THE MORE CURSES YOU ARE BRINGING ON YOUR FAMILIES AND SHORTENING THEIR LIVES. DON’T SAY I DIDN’T WARN YOU. Also if anyone wants video of kaiser zulu at a motel with his concubine please comment here with your email address or mobile so I WhatsApp it. I will only send it if you promote my cause for Lusaka times to announce best blogger