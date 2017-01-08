A LOCAL Non Governmental Organization (NGO) in Lufwanyama District has

appealed to all stakeholders in the area to support its project of

recruiting young girls who have stopped schools to re-enter

into schools,in the quest to curb illiteracy levels in the district.

Help Other People to Excel in Lufwanyama District (HOPEL)

Communications Secretary Patrick Kintankwa said his organization had

initiated a project of going round the district identifying young

girls out of school and re-enter in schools.

He bemoaned that the district had a large number of young girls who

had stopped schools, hence his organization thought to join hands with

other organizations in trying to address the situation.

“We have come up with a programme which we are calling, go back to

school. The aim of the programm is to identify all young girls in

communities of Lufwanyama district who are not in school and encourage

them to go back to school,”he said.

Mr Kintankwa said the programme is designed to work with all

chiefs,village headmen, church leaders, civic leaders,NGOs, and

government officials.

“The work is so mammoth so it needs concerted efforts from all

stakeholders starting from parents and guardians up to all leaders in

various rganizations and levels in our district,”Mr Kintankwa said.

Mr Kintankwe explained in an interview in Lufwanyama that

among the reasons why most girls had stopped schools were lack of

sponsorship, distances from secondary schools,early marriages, and no

interest of schooling.

Mr Kintankwa has since commended government for allowing the prgramm

of the re-entry policy, saying it would enable those young girls

weather in marriage or not marriage to have a chance of going back to

schol and complete education.

The newly local formed NGO has also commended other International NGOs

working in the area,and promised to work in collaboration with them

in order address the situation for the betterment of the district.