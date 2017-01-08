Makwaza Jnr ready to fight for U20 place

Young Power Dynamos midfielder Linos Makwaza Jnr is seeking a place in the Zambia Under-20 starting line up ahead of next month’s CAF Youth Championship in Lusaka.

Makwaza has been named in the 25-member provisional squad that has camped in Lusaka to prepare for the Junior Championship.

The Youngster saw little action at the COSAFA Youth Cup last month as coach Beston Chambeshi used him mostly as a late substitute.

Makwaza admits he must up his game to be in the best eleven.

“My chances are very high. My performance will make me be in the starting line up,” he said.

“We have a very good team and coaches. My dream is to be at the Africa,” Makwaza said.

The midfielder added that bearing the Makwaza name does not favour him in any way.

Makwaza’s grand-father Dickson captained Zambia at the 1974 Africa Cup.

His father Linos is a retired Zambia and Power Dynamos midfielder.

“Dad inspires me a lot but firstly my big inspiration is my grandfather Dickson Makwaza,” he said.

“For the Makwaza name to be high on the map it depend on hard work. It won’t come easily I should put more efforts in what I do,” Makwaza remarked.

The full squad:

Goalkeepers:

Mangani Banda (Zanaco), Tresford Mulenga (Kabwe Warriors), Samson Banda (Zesco United)

Defenders:

Shemmy Mayembe (Zesco United), Boyd Mkandawire (Napsa Stars), Prosper Chilufya (Kafue Celtic), Bonston Muchindu (Young Nkana), Sydney Phiri (Gomes), Jonathan Daka (Lumwana Radiants), Solomon Sakala (Kabwe Warriors)

Midfielders:

Linos Makwaza Jnr (Young Power Dynamos), Leonard Mulenga, Musonda (Zanaco), Mwepu (Napsa Stars), Stephen Chulu (Kabwe Warriors), Chrispin Sakulanda (Mufulira Wanderers), Kenneth Kalunga (Ikast FS, Denmark)

Strikers:

Patrick Ngoma (Red Arrows), Patson Daka (Kafue Celtic), Masumbuko (Lumwana Radiants), Fashion Sakala (Zanaco), Joseph Phiri (Red Arrows), Nsofwa Mwansa (Mufulira Police), Benson Chali (Forest Rangers), Banda (Lusaka Dynamos)