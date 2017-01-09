Govt mourn veteran Journalist Nkandu

Government is saddened by the demise of veteran journalist, Mr Faxon Misheck Nkandu who passed away on Sunday morning in Lusaka.

Acting Minister for Information and Broadcasting Services and government Chiefs Spokesperson Stephen Kampyongo has described the late Nkandu as one of the Zambians who pioneered the journalism profession during the transition from colonial rule to independent Zambia.

Mr Kampyongo said Mr Nkandu went on to become a media practitioner with the Times of Zambia before settling to teach at the Evelyn Hone College of Applied Arts and Commerce.

He noted that the media fraternity has greatly benefitted from Mr Nkandu’s lectures as some of his former students have gone on to run the media in Zambia.

“Even in his retirement, Mr Nkandu never abandoned the profession he loved. Those who attended the last Word Press Freedom Day in May will attest that he participated in the celebrations in a wheelchair,” Mr Kampyongo said.

Mr Kampyongo who is also Home Affairs Minister urged the current media practitioners to aim at emulating Mr Nkandu’s strong stance against unprofessional conduct in the media and his efforts to build a strong media in Zambia.

“Mr Nkandu’s close associates and family will miss his vast reservoir of knowledge of media issues and current affairs as well as an infectious sense of humour. Our thoughts are with his family at this moment.” He said.