Kafulafuta atoll plaza works suspended



Infrastructure and Housing Ronald Chitotela has announced that works for the construction of the Kafulafuta toll plaza on the Great North Road have been suspended.

Mr Chitotela said the works have been suspended waiting for the Road Development Agency to finish with contractual process of a new contractor who is to continue with works.

Mr Chitotela on Saturday announced the termination of the contract for Nzovu because of failure to execute the job.

He said he is not personally not happy with the contractor after visiting Manyumbi Toll Plaza where Nzovu Transport Enterprises was the main Contractor.

“As Government we want to support our local contractors to the fullest, however the attitude towards work is what bring our morale down. A good example is the same Nzovu Transport whom Government through NRFA has fully supported in terms of payments and other logistical requirements, but he has decided to delay finishing the project which was supposed to be handed over to Government in 2015. It is now over 24 months and the project is still not done,” Mr Chitotela said.

He added, “As Minister in charge of Infrastructure and Housing, I will not be part of letting the Zambian people. I have a duty to do as assigned by His Excellency Mr Edgar C Lungu whose desire is to see a different Zambia with a happy people, hence, I will not allow any contractor to be a hindrance to that in regards to delivering on the promise. Serious measures will be taken without looking at who, what matters to us as Government is the Zambian people’s happiness and safety.”

Mr Chitotela said he has asked for a round table meeting at his office regarding the contract of Nzovu Transport Enterprises with officials from RDA and National Road Fund Agency and the Consultant to see the way forward.