Max Chongo is not Chongwe D.C-State House



Presidential Spokesman Amos Chanda has clarified that reports circulating that Former Big Brother housemate Max Chongo has been appointed as new Chongwe District Commissioner are untrue.

Mr Chanda said Mr Chongo who was Zambia’s representative in the 2007 edition of the reality TV show has not been appointed as DC for Chongwe.

“Can anyone with contacts for Choolwe Beyani please tell him not to peddle falsehoods against the President. Max Chongo has not been appointed as DC for Chongwe! It is therefore unfair for him to insult the President over something he has not done! Can someone even send this to his inbox or via whatever means,” Mr Chanda said referring to social media posting by UPND official Dr Choolwe Beyani.

Mr Chanda added, “As for party supporters kindly wait for official announcements before you commend the president for the alleged appointments. Our premature statements make mechanical critics like Beyani think what they say is founded on