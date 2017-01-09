Road Development Agency now operating without a board-Chitotela

GOVERNMENT has dissolved the Samuel Mukupa-led Road Development Agency (RDA) board following the expiry of its mandate.

Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Ronald Chitotela said the mandate of the board expired in December last year and the agency had been placed under the supervision of the Permanent Secretary in his ministry Charles Mushota.

He was speaking in Ndola when he inspected various infrastructure projects.

“I want to take this opportunity to inform the public that the RDA board under the leadership of Samuel Mukupa as chairperson has been dissolved, RDA is now operating without a board and Mr Mushota has been tasked to supervise the Agency until a new board is appointed,” Mr Chitotela said.

He wished the outgoing members of the board well as they had worked hard to improve the road sector.

Mr Chitotela said the Agency undertook a number of road rehabilitation and constructions across the country that led to economic development.

He said a new board will be appointed in the next two months, and the Government was looking forward to instituting a new team that will take up the operations of the Agency in an effort to further develop the road sector in the country.