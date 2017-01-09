Unions open talks with KCM over improved salaries

Unions in the mining sector have opened talks with Konkola Copper Mines -KCM-management over improved salaries and other conditions of service for unionized staff.

The resumption of talks between unions and KCM management for improved salaries comes after a one year wage freeze at the firm.

National Union of Miners and Allied Workers -NUMAW- Deputy National Secretary Steven Mwaanga said KCM unionized staff got no salary increment in 2016.

Mr. Mwaanga said KCM management opted not to reward its staff any pay rise in 2016 owing to turbulence in the extractive sector.

He said talks between unions in the mining sector and KCM management will resume on Friday January 13th, 2017.

Mr. Mwaanga said his union is still talking with Mopani Copper Mines management because members feel the proposed salary increment is unrealistic.

[ZNBC]