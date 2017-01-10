Millers welcome President’s plan to discuss escalating mealie meal prices

THE Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) has welcomed President Lungu’s plan to engage millers to establish why the price of mealie-meal is spiralling to unaffordable levels.
MAZ chairman Andrew Chintala said in an interview yesterday millers valued the concerns raised by President Lungu about mealie-meal prices and appreciated his wish to engage them over the matter.
“We have also been concerned about the prices and we are happy that the pronouncement to engage us has come from the head of State himself since we have been having discussions with the Ministry of Agriculture over the same,” he said.
Mr Chintala said the challenge the millers are facing is the increase in the maize prices, being the only raw material, which was trading at about K2,600 per tonne.
He said the increase in the prices of the mealie-meal had been created by the fact that maize was only available with traders on the open market.
Mr Chintala said each miller decided the price of mealie-meal depending on how much the traders had decided to sell their maize to them.
“Things could be better if the Food Reserve Agency were supplying maize to us instead. I, however, believe a solution will be found after our meeting with the Ministry of Agriculture today [yesterday],” he said.
Mr Chintala said consumers also should be careful not to be exploited by some mealie-meal dealers who exaggerated the prices.
He said traders should also be engaged because they were the ones holding on to the grain and that a win-win agreement should be reached among all those involved in the supply chain of the commodity.
It will just end in discussions & nothing will be done to reduce the prices of mealie meal. The worst is coming soon after the invasion of maize stocks by army worms.
By the way, how much is mealie meal today? Very simple question but PF bandits of visionless Edgar will be mute. What about the economy & load shedding, are they in anyway better or worse? Believe PF bandits at your own perils.
The Skeleton Key
~206~
The economy is at play here, do you need to be a rocket scientist to interpret whats going on. Free market economy, means that the price will be determined by the forces of demand and supply. Your gullible leader has removed subsidies and now he is wondering how the prices are going up? Wait until the price reaches 200 zmw per bag then you will dance pelete.