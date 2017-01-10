President Lungu will be PF candidate for 2021, he is the incumbent-Davies Mwila

PF Secretary General DAVIS MWILA says the ruling party will rally behind President EDGAR LUNGU as presidential candidate for 2021.

Speaking in Lusaka, Mr MWILA maintained that the candidature of President LUNGU cannot be taken away because he is the incumbent president of the party.

The PF Secretary General has since urged party members to work as a team in maintaining unity, peace and national development.

Meanwhile, PF Deputy Spokesperson FRANK BWALYA has disclosed that the PF has successfully held bi-lateral talks with the visiting Vice Minister of the Communist Party of the People’s Republic of China Qi Yu.

And Mr BWALYA has disclosed that the Chinese Communist Party delegation is in the country to hold several Party to Party talks.