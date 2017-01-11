Elusive Zanaco hit by mass player exodus

What is happening at the defending FAZ Super Division champions Zanaco?

The 2016 champions have been hit by high and unusual exodus of players uncharacteristic of a team representing Zambia in the CAF Champions League.

All this is happening with less than a month before Zanaco host APR of Rwanda in the two sides preliminary round, first leg match on February 11 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

With the exception of the overdue departure of midfielder Roderick Kabwe abroad, who joined Ajax cape Town in December, the other departures have raised eyebrows.

Salulani Phiri is also in South Africa where he has joined Polokwane City in a deal that was sealed before the title was won and reached earlier in the latter part of the 2016 season.

Defender Aaron Katebe has decided to forgo Champions League football to return to his hometown of Kitwe to play for Nkana who finished third last season and will not be playing any continental football in 2017.

“Nkana gave me a good offer. That is why I left,” Katebe said.

Another defender Fackson Kapumbu and forward Davy Daka are training with Zesco United who finished second.

Midfielder Isaac Chansa is believed to be courted by a Middle Eastern club while Charles Zulu is also said to be heading to Europe.

And defender Mwelwa Sakala has also left Zanaco and is training with Power Dynamos.

Meanwhile, there’s a wall of silence from Zanaco officials.

The team has also kicked off preseason training in Lusaka on a rather elusive note away from the public eye in the midst of hemorrhaging players raising questions rather than answers as to whether they will be able to rise to the occasion in the CAF Champions League.