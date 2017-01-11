Lwandamina loses debut Dar derby

George Lwandamina lost his debut Dar-es-Salaam derby after Young Africans were beaten by arch-foes Simba.

Young Africans lost 4-3 on post-match penalties to Simba on Tuesday after their Mapinduzi Cup semifinal match ended 0-0 in Zanzibar.

It was the second successive loss for Lwandamina at the tournament after losing 4-0 to Azam in the two sides final group match on Saturday to see the two sides advance 1st and 2nd respectively to the semifinals.

Young African now refocus their attention back to defending the Tanzanian league title when they visit mid-table Maji Maji on January 14.

Lwandamina’s side is current second on 40 points, four behind Simba and ten points ahead of 3rd placed Azam.

The ex-Zesco United coach’s Young African competitive record since he took charge in December stands at four wins, one draw and the two Cup defeats.