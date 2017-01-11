Old adversaries McCarthy and Yobo unite to headline SuperSport’s 32-match live broadcast of Afcon 2017

Having had to man-mark Benni McCarthy every time Everton faced Blackburn Rovers between 2006 and 2009, former Nigeria skipper Joseph Yobo was always in close proximity to the South African striker.

The duo will once again find themselves side by side, this time with a common goal as they team up to provide their expert opinion during SuperSport’s broadcast of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) being hosted in Gabon.

SuperSport will broadcast live and in HD all 32 matches of the January 14 to February 5 tournament. Matches will be spread across multiple channels on DStv: SS6, Maximo 2, Maximo 360, Select 1 and Select 2 and on GOtv, Select 1, Select 2 and Maximo 360. SuperSport 5, Maximo 3 and SuperSport 9 are the overflow channels for the final round of the group stages where matches kick off simultaneously.

McCarthy and Yobo, who’ve played in a combined nine Afcon finals, will be joined by former Zimbabwe midfield anchor Tinashe Nengomasha, Sammy Kuffour and former Uganda international David Obua, a man whose father was part of the Ugandan national team the last time they appeared at an Afcon finals, 39 years ago. The quintet will also be part of the guest line-up of Masterplan, an hour-long magazine show airing on Sundays at 4pm CAT, tactically dissecting all matches played in the week.

SuperSport will be dispatching seasoned continental football journalist Thomas ”TK” Kwenaite to Gabon along with Andrew Kabuura and Michael Katahena. The trio will be the World of Champions’ eyes and ears, bringing viewers inside information from the Zimbabwe, Uganda and Ghana camps. They’ll also be supplying content to Akwaaba, a 30-minute magazine show presented by Carol Tshabalala which will delve into the sights and sounds of Gabon. Akwaaba, which translates to ‘welcome’ in many Western African dialects, will air on Saturdays from 4pm CAT.



SuperSport.com, Blitz and SuperSport’s social media pages, @SuperSportTV, @SuperSportBlitz on Twitter andSuperSport Football on Facebook will keep viewers constantly updated with up-to-the-minute live scores, fixtures, logs and results, player stats and records, match-day previews and reviews as well as extended match highlights.

Catch the kick-off match between the host nation, Gabon and Guinea-Bissau this Saturday, 14 January at 5pm CAT live on SS6/Select 1/Maximo 2.

AFCON Broadcast Details:

All times in CAT.