Old adversaries McCarthy and Yobo unite to headline SuperSport’s 32-match live broadcast of Afcon 2017

Having had to man-mark Benni McCarthy every time Everton faced Blackburn Rovers between 2006 and 2009, former Nigeria skipper Joseph Yobo was always in close proximity to the South African striker.
The duo will once again find themselves side by side, this time with a common goal as they team up to provide their expert opinion during SuperSport’s broadcast of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) being hosted in Gabon.
SuperSport will broadcast live and in HD all 32 matches of the January 14 to February 5 tournament. Matches will be spread across multiple channels on DStv: SS6, Maximo 2, Maximo 360, Select 1 and Select 2 and on GOtv, Select 1, Select 2 and Maximo 360. SuperSport 5, Maximo 3 and SuperSport 9 are the overflow channels for the final round of the group stages where matches kick off simultaneously.
McCarthy and Yobo, who’ve played in a combined nine Afcon finals, will be joined by former Zimbabwe midfield anchor Tinashe Nengomasha, Sammy Kuffour and former Uganda international David Obua, a man whose father was part of the Ugandan national team the last time they appeared at an Afcon finals, 39 years ago. The quintet will also be part of the guest line-up of Masterplan, an hour-long magazine show airing on Sundays at 4pm CAT, tactically dissecting all matches played in the week.
SuperSport will be dispatching seasoned continental football journalist Thomas ”TK” Kwenaite to Gabon along with Andrew Kabuura and Michael Katahena. The trio will be the World of Champions’ eyes and ears, bringing viewers inside information from the Zimbabwe, Uganda and Ghana camps. They’ll also be supplying content to Akwaaba, a 30-minute magazine show presented by Carol Tshabalala which will delve into the sights and sounds of Gabon. Akwaaba, which translates to ‘welcome’ in many Western African dialects, will air on Saturdays from 4pm CAT.


SuperSport.com, Blitz and SuperSport’s social media pages, @SuperSportTV, @SuperSportBlitz on Twitter andSuperSport Football on Facebook will keep viewers constantly updated with up-to-the-minute live scores, fixtures, logs and results, player stats and records, match-day previews and reviews as well as extended match highlights.

 

Catch the kick-off match between the host nation, Gabon and Guinea-Bissau this Saturday, 14 January at 5pm CAT live on SS6/Select 1/Maximo 2.
AFCON Broadcast Details:

All times in CAT.

Date Match Time (CAT) Channel
14-Jan-17 Gabon vs Guinea-Bissau 17:00 SuperSport Select Go; SuperSport Six; SuperSport Select; Maximo2
       
14-Jan-17 Burkina Faso vs Cameroon 20:30 SuperSport Select2 Go; SuperSport Six; SuperSport Select2; Maximo360
       
15-Jan-17 Algeria vs Zimbabwe 17:00 SuperSport Select2 Go; SuperSport Six; SuperSport Select2; Maximo360
       
15-Jan-17 Tunisia vs Senegal 20:30 SuperSport Select2 Go; SuperSport Six; SuperSport Select2; Maximo360
       
16-Jan-17 Ivory Coast vs Togo 17:00 SuperSport Select2 Go; SuperSport Six; SuperSport Select2; Maximo360
       
16-Jan-17 DR Congo vs Morocco 20:30 SuperSport Select2 Go; SuperSport Six; SuperSport Select2; Maximo360
       
17-Jan-17 Ghana vs Uganda 17:00 SuperSport Select2 Go; SuperSport Six; SuperSport Select2; Maximo360
       
17-Jan-17 Mali vs Egypt 20:30 SuperSport Select2 Go; SuperSport Six; SuperSport Select2; Maximo360
       
18-Jan-17 Gabon vs Burkina Faso 17:00 SuperSport Select2 Go; SuperSport Six; SuperSport Select2; Maximo360
       
18-Jan-17 Cameroon vs Guinea-Bissau 20:30 SuperSport Select2 Go; SuperSport Six; SuperSport Select2; Maximo360
       
19-Jan-17 Algeria vs Tunisia 17:00 SuperSport Select2 Go; SuperSport Six; SuperSport Select2; Maximo360
       
19-Jan-17 Senegal vs Zimbabwe 20:30 SuperSport Select2 Go; SuperSport Six; SuperSport Select2; Maximo360
       
20-Jan-17 Ivory Coast vs DR Congo 17:00 SuperSport Select2 Go; SuperSport Six; SuperSport Select2; Maximo360
       
20-Jan-17 Morocco vs Togo 20:30 SuperSport Select2 Go; SuperSport Six; SuperSport Select2; Maximo360
       
21-Jan-17 Ghana vs Mali 17:00 SuperSport Select Go; SuperSport Six; SuperSport Select; Maximo3
       
21-Jan-17 Egypt vs Uganda 20:30 SuperSport Select2 Go; SuperSport Six; SuperSport Select2; Maximo360
       
22-Jan-17 Cameroon vs Gabon 20:00 SuperSport Select2 Go; SuperSport Six; SuperSport Select2; Maximo360
       
22-Jan-17 Guinea-Bissau vs Burkina Faso 20:00 SuperSport Five; SuperSport 9; Maximo3
       
23-Jan-17 Senegal vs Algeria 20:00 SuperSport Select2 Go; SuperSport Six; SuperSport Select2; Maximo360
       
23-Jan-17 Zimbabwe vs Tunisia 20:00 SuperSport Five; SuperSport 9; Maximo3
       
24-Jan-17 Morocco vs Ivory Coast 20:00 SuperSport Select2 Go; SuperSport Six; SuperSport Select2; Maximo360
       
24-Jan-17 Togo vs DR Congo 20:00 SuperSport Five; SuperSport 9; Maximo3
       
25-Jan-17 Egypt vs Ghana 20:00 SuperSport Select2 Go; SuperSport Six; SuperSport Select2; Maximo360
       
25-Jan-17 Uganda vs Mali 20:00 SuperSport Five; SuperSport 9; Maximo3
       
28-Jan-17 Quarter – Final 1: 1A vs 2B 17:00 SuperSport Six; SuperSport Select2 Go;; SuperSport Select2; Maximo360
       
28-Jan-17 Quarter – Final 2: 1B vs 2A 20:30 SuperSport Six; SuperSport Select2 Go; SuperSport Select2; Maximo360
       
29-Jan-17 Quarter – Final 3: 1C vs 2D 17:00 SuperSport Select2 Go; SuperSport Six; SuperSport Select2; Maximo360
       
29-Jan-17 Quarter – Final 4: 1D vs 2C 20:30 SuperSport Select2 Go; SuperSport Six; SuperSport Select2; Maximo360
       
1-Feb-17 Semi -Final 1: W25 vs W28 20:00 SuperSport Select2 Go; SuperSport Six; SuperSport Select2; Maximo360
       
2-Feb-17 Semi – Final 2: W26 vs W27 20:00 SuperSport Select2 Go; SuperSport Six; SuperSport Select2; Maximo360
       
4-Feb-17 3rd place: L29 vs L30 20:00 SuperSport Select2 Go; SuperSport Six; SuperSport Select2; Maximo360
       
5-Feb-17 Final: W29 vs W30 20:00 SuperSport Select2 Go; SuperSport Six; SuperSport Select2; Maximo360

