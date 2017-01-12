Lundazi albino killers nabbed

POLICE in Lundazi District are holding five people in connection with
the murder of two albinos.
Eastern Province Police Commissioner Alex Chilufya said yesterday that
police were holiding and investigating the five suspects in connection
with the murder of Ernest Mtonga 40 of Jafureya village in Chief
Kapichila and Charity Zimba 37 of Kalumbu village in Chief Magodi’s
area in Lundazi.
He said Mtonga was murdered on May 9th 2016 while Zimba was murdered
on May 26th 2015.
Mr Chilufya identified the suspects as Kebson Phiri,57, of Dunda II
Township, Leonard Ngoma,49, Dunda II Township, Betty Manda 20, of
Matako village in Chief Mwase, Yorum Zimba,22 of William Township and
Elizabeth Mvula, 22, currently at Lundazi Correctional Centre serving
a term for burglary and theft.
He said the suspects were caught selling three bones of the arm
believed to be one of the deceased.
Mr Chilufya said the killers had cut off right hand of Zimba and
plucked out her teeth.
The murder of Zimba received a lot of condemnation from both the
Government and other stakeholders who called for the arrest of the
four suspected people who had cut her hand as well as plucking out her
