Lundazi albino killers nabbed

POLICE in Lundazi District are holding five people in connection with

the murder of two albinos.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Alex Chilufya said yesterday that

police were holiding and investigating the five suspects in connection

with the murder of Ernest Mtonga 40 of Jafureya village in Chief

Kapichila and Charity Zimba 37 of Kalumbu village in Chief Magodi’s

area in Lundazi.

He said Mtonga was murdered on May 9th 2016 while Zimba was murdered

on May 26th 2015.

Mr Chilufya identified the suspects as Kebson Phiri,57, of Dunda II

Township, Leonard Ngoma,49, Dunda II Township, Betty Manda 20, of

Matako village in Chief Mwase, Yorum Zimba,22 of William Township and

Elizabeth Mvula, 22, currently at Lundazi Correctional Centre serving

a term for burglary and theft.

He said the suspects were caught selling three bones of the arm

believed to be one of the deceased.

Mr Chilufya said the killers had cut off right hand of Zimba and

plucked out her teeth.

The murder of Zimba received a lot of condemnation from both the

Government and other stakeholders who called for the arrest of the

four suspected people who had cut her hand as well as plucking out her