31ST AFCON kicks off tomorrow in Gabon

The 31st edition of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations tournament kicks off tomorrow in Gabon.

Africa’s most prestigious soccer showdown returns to the West African nation, five years after the country co-hosted the tournament with Equatorial Guinea in 2012.

Hosts Gabon takes on Guinea-Bissau at 17:00 hours at the Stade de l’Amitié in Libreville in the Group A opener while Burkina Faso takes on Cameroon at 20:00 at the same venue in the other Group A match.

2012 African champions Zambia will miss this year’s tournament after failing to qualify while defending champions Ivory Coast will be hoping to defend the title.

ZANIS Sports reports that Zimbabwe is the only team representing the Southern African region at this year’s 16 nations ORANGE and TOTAL sponsored AFCON championship.

Group A has Cameroon, Guinea-Bissau, Burkina Faso and Gabon while group B has Senegal, Algeria, Zimbabwe and Tunisia.

Togo, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) makes group C while Mali, Uganda, Ghana and Egypt completes group D.

And according to the media, the Black Stars of Ghana will again be one of the favorites for the Africa Cup of Nations as they aim to clinch a fifth title after their last triumph 35 years ago.