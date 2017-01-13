CEEC unveils K 8 million Cassava value chain programme



The Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) says it has unveiled K8 million to support women and youth in cassava value chain production.

The programme will be in Solwezi and Kasama as well as selected districts in Lusaka and on the Copperbelt provinces.

The African Development Bank (ADB) is financing the cassava commercialization initiative being implemented by the Commission.

The project , which will create 12,000 jobs , seeks to unlock the potential the cash crop (cassava) it has as a commercial crop.

This is contained in a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka by the Commission’s Public Relations Unit.

Meanwhile, the Commission has received a total number of 429 applications for business loans in the cassava value chain.

According to the statement, Lusaka province has received 138 applications, Copperbelt 96, Solwezi in the North-western province 106 and Kasama in the Northern 86.

The applications that were considered in cassava commercialization investment projects are for cassava flour, chips, confectionery, gari, starch, alcohol, stockfeed and glue.

Last year, CEEC approved K487m for 2016 programmes in the agriculture sector

CEEC Director General Likando Mukumbuta said the Commission has taken a value chain approach to focus in investing K10 million in all the 10 province of Zambia.