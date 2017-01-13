Government calls for Patience, Stalled infrastructure development in Northern Province will resume

Government has urged the people of Northern Province not to despair about the stalled infrastructure development as works will soon resume on all projects.

Northern Province Minister Brian Mundubile made the assurance on a live programme on Radio Mano Community station yesterday.

ZANIS reports that the minister saids this in reaction to Kasama residents’ concerns on the stalled works at the civic centre and bus station in the District.

Mr. Mundubile added that Ministry of Finance will this month release K2million to Kasama Municipal Council towards the completion of the civic centre.

Another K400-thousand owed to a Kitwe-based contractor Chimwenda Investment Limited will also be released so that the remaining works on the bus station can be completed, he said.

Mr. Mundubile further said President Edgar Lungu and his administration is fully committed to taking development to all parts of the country.

Concerned residents are wary of the delay in the completion both the civic centre and the bus terminus which started in 2013 and 2014 respectively.