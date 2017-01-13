ICOF Coalition wants Government to lift the ban of worshiping in School Classrooms

International Coalition of Fellowships (ICOF), has expressed displeasure over government’s decree to stop churches from worshipping in classrooms.

The coalition has observed that the move is not only ill conceived but unfounded.

According to a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today by ICOF General secretary Lackson Banda, he said many churches are now questioning the reason behind the creation of the Ministry.

This follows a recent directive made by Minister of religious Affairs and Guidance Godfridah Sumaili to evict churches using classrooms for worshipping.

However Dr. Banda feels that churches should continue worshipping in classrooms until such a time that government through the ministry of local government and city councils allocate land to duly registered churches as iis the case in many countries.

The ICOF has started discussing with the Minister of religious Affairs and Guidance on how best the churches can work together with schools for each party’s benefit.

The move by the body would also ensure that schools are protected and maintained through effective administration approaches from both the churches, PTA and school management.

Dr. Banda noted that it is therefore misdirecting for the minster of national guidance and religious affairs to utter such statements.

He called upon all churches in the country to pray against the stock boilers and army worms that have attacked and ravaged maize across the country.