Movie Review : Hacksaw Ridge

World War 2 American Army Medic Desmond T. Doss, who served during the bloodiest battle of the war in Okinawa, refuses to kill people, and becomes the first man in American history to receive the Medal of Honor without firing a shot.

PROS

Extremely realistic depiction of the horrors of war.

Fantastic performance by the whole cast especially Andrew Garfield (Desmond Dos).

Very gripping and emotional story-line .

FAVORITE QUOTES

Desmond Doss: “Please Lord, Help Me Get One More”

Desmond Doss: “I don’t know how I’m going to live with myself if I don’t stay true to what I believe.”

Desmond Doss: “With the world so set on tearing itself apart, it don’t seem like such a bad thing to me to want to put a little bit of it back together.”

CONCLUSION

Hacksaw Ridge is a very touching, amazing true story of courage, faith and bravery . The main theme of the movie is Desmond Dos’s (Andrew Garfield) unshakable faith . Despite the trials and tribulations he was faced with he did not compromise his beliefs .

Desmond Dos’s (Andrew Garfield) relationship with his father was another key point in the movie and it was developed nicely as the story progressed . We see his upbringing and how this shaped his views, especially his religious views and anti-killing stance.

In many movies war is somewhat romanticized ,depicting ‘heros’ fighting for a noble cause . Hacksaw Ridge gives a true depicting of the horrors of war , the fear in a mans eyes as he knows he could die any second . There are scenes of extreme ,graphic violence that will make you cringe and have your heart racing ,the battle of Okinawa can simply be described as hell on earth, but that all adds to the realism of the movie.

If you are a christian ,this movie will increase your faith , as it shows how God helps those who stay true to him even in the worst of situations .

After watching this movie , ask yourself if you would hold on so strongly to your own beliefs faced with such circumstances.

RATING

5 out of 5

BY KAPA187