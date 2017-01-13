Warm relations with Japan has strengthen health care systems-Chilufya

The Minister of Health has says Zambia’s warm bilateral relations with Japan has created stronger health systems.

Dr Chitalu Chilufya said this has been possible through infrastructure development and the provision of medical equipment by the Japanese government.

Dr Chilufya today led Japanese State Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism Shinsuke Suematsu for a site visit of Matero Level one Hospital in Lusaka.

The health facility which is now fully operational was constructed with the assistance of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Speaking after the tour Dr. Chilufya noted that the construction of the Matero Level one Hospital has reduced congestion at the highest referral centre the University Teaching Hospital (UTH).

Dr. Chilufya said in the recently there has been an increase in the demand for health care services which resulted in the over dependence on UTH.

He said the completion of Matero and many other health facilities has brought health services as close to the people as people.

Dr. Chilufya said this has also created employment as 38 new staff has been employed to anchor the provision of health services.

He thanked JICA for supporting health care services in most health facilities in the country.

Dr. Chilufya said under phase two of the project, it is expected that Chawama, Kanyama, and Chipata Clinics will be upgraded to level one hospitals soon.

Speaking earlier, Mr. Suematsu said JICA is committed to proving high quality infrastructure such as good roads and hospitals.

Mr. Suematsu said JICA has made it a priority to upgrade health services in African countries in order to ensure that health services are accessed easily