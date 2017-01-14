Dutch Government Grants Zambia K9.6 Million for Solwezi Water Works Design



Zambia and The Netherlands have signed a grant agreement of EURO 900, 000 for detailed design works for Solwezi Water and Sanitation Works, which, once implemented and completed, will benefit over 100,000 inhabitants.

The GRANT agreement was signed by Finance Minister Felix Mutati on behalf of Zambia and ROBERT DIJKSTERHUIS, a member of the Board of International Programs of The Netherlands Enterprise Agency, signed on behalf of the Netherlands.

Commenting on the matter Mr. Mutati said Zambia is strongly resolved in quickening the pace of development and implementing attendant measures, in which regard, “we are looking forward to the completion of design works so that we proceed and implement the project using a financing facility that will comprise of a 50% GRANT from the Government of Netherlands and 50% from the Zambian Government.”

At the Sustainable Development Summit held in New York, United States of America, on 25 September, 2015, UN Member States adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which includes a set of 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to end poverty, fight inequality and injustice, and tackle climate change by 2030.

Sustainable Development Goal 6 goes beyond drinking water, sanitation and hygiene to also address the quality and sustainability of water resources, critical to the survival of people and the planet. The 2030 Agenda recognizes the centrality of water resources to sustainable development, and the vital role that improved drinking water, sanitation and hygiene play in progress in other areas, including health, education and poverty reduction.

To quote the words of The UNDP Administrator Helen Clark at the SDG’S Summit, “This agreement [2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development] marks an important milestone in putting our world on an inclusive and sustainable course. If we all work together, we have a chance of meeting citizens’ aspirations for peace, prosperity, and wellbeing, and to preserve our planet.”

Similarly, “Zambia’s agreement with The Netherlands marks an important milestone in putting 100,000 residents of the Solwezi community on an inclusive and sustainable course through provision of safe, clean, piped and functional water and sanitation services,” and he added that, “we are unwavering in our commitment towards this goal as we believe that Zambia offers some of the best opportunities due to the abundant natural water resource endowments,” said the Minister.