I have not dated for four years, Zambians men are not genuine-Iris Kaingu

Iris Kaingu has revealed that she has not been dating for over four years because she finds most Zambian men not genuine.

And Iris who became famous in 2012 when her sex tape leaked and went viral on the internet says her dream is to marry Prince Harry.

She was fined K10,000 after she was convicted of making obscene materials.

Featuring on the My Top Ten at Ten radio show on Hot FM, Iris who is the daughter of Former Cabinet Minister Dr Michael Kaingu said she is off the dating scene because she feels that most Zambian men are full of pretence.

She was introduced on the show as the Chief Executive Officer of Kozo Group of Companies.

In 2015, Iris graduated with a Masters in Business Administration obtained from a UK university after obtaining her undergraduate degree from Malaysia.

The radio show which was on a wide ranging issues and Iris’s top ten favourite songs saw the 25-year-old Iris reveal some intimate details about her life, family and future plans.

“I am not dating now, infact I have not dated for four years. Reason is simple, there is too much pretence and too much lies in today’s relationship. Most Zambian men are not very genuine when it comes to love, sometimes even married people are full of lies,” Iris said.

She added, “You find a lot of nonsense with a married man with a big wedding bands coming to tell you lies, the same goes for both single men. They all want to have a piece of action and that is not fair.”

Iris who has become a something of a sensation with most of her male followers on social media has posted some revealing photos of her curvy body and heavy boobs on her Instagram account.

She said most of the proposals she receives from men are not based on such men liking her character but just for her beauty and body.

“Just like someone’s beauty or body should not be the sole reason you want to be with that person, character is the most important and I believe you can’t know someone’s character without getting to know that person,” she said.

“I have had people come to me and say Iris I like you and I wanna date you. You should see my Facebook inbox, it’s insane, it’s like proposals after proposals. Since I got back from England, most people who come after me are not genuine and I am still assessing them,” she said.

She said her dream is to marry Prince Harry.

Asked whether that was a fairy tale, Iris said she believes everything is possible in life.

Iris said the 2011 sex tape scandal has made her a better person.

“I have come out that 2011 fiasco as a stronger person. It’s not a bad thing, it has brought me so much goodness and I now I know so many people out of that. I didn’t die, I am still here and very strong,” she said.

She however said the most challenging thing she has ever faced was the time she was supposed to hand in her thesis for her MBA.

“I was supposed to hand in my thesis for my MBA last year and a few weeks before deadline and I procrastinate a lot, so just a few more weeks before deadline and I had 10,000 words to write and it was quite challenging and I finally wrote and I got a 69 percent on my dissertation.”

She revealed that she loves watching fictional movies and romantic comedy and she rates the Game of Thrones, House of Cards, Mad Men, the Big Bang theory, walking dead as some of her favourite series.

Iris said she considers Hollywood star Meryl Streep a real talent and also ranks Johnny Deep as one of her favourite male actors.

She said her father, Dr Kaingu is the best man in the whole wild world who has given the family so much.

Iris said contrary to public perception, she leads a very boring life which mostly involves spending time at home with her family.

“I actually don’t have a very interesting life, it is quite boring. I know some people feel like I always have a gas when I wake up. It is not life that. I spent a lot of my time on Netflix. I also love horseback riding, eating and cooking, I actually love good food,” she said.

Iris said she is not an outgoing person.

“I don’t like crowds but I am not anti-social. I am not just a social butterfly. I don’t go to crowded places, I find it is annoying. I don’t even like shopping malls. I like the beach.

She said she would like to visit places such as Colorado in the USA, Mexico and Brazil and have time to go and enjoy some Tequila.

Iris advised young people to follow their passion and venture into something that they truly love if they are to succeed in life.

She mentioned that the three things she cannot do without are food, her phone her family.

“I have 17 siblings and I love all of them and they are so dear to me. I have two mothers. I also three elder sisters and four younger sisters, three elder brothers and a younger one,” she said.

Iris also clarified that she is still interested in running for public office but feared that Zambian politics are not yet attractive for young people like her.

“I know one day I will run and serve in a public office but today’s politics in Zambia are cut throat. Not that I am scared but it is just not one needs proper timing before venturing into politics,” she said.

Iris mentioned NAREP President Elias Chipimo and former Matero MP Miles Sampa as some of the politicians she greatly admires for their inspirational approach to politics and that she would like to work with them.