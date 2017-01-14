LAZ has no position yet on President Lungu’s 2021 bid

THE Law Association of Zambia LAZ has indicated that it has no official position on President Edgar Lungu’s remarks that the constitution allows him to contest the 2021 general elections.
And Opposition People’s Alliance for Change PAC President Andyford Banda said there is a constitutional crisis in the country with many misinterpretations especially on the third presidential term of office.
Various stakeholders have repeatedly called on the Constitutional Court and LAZ to give their constitutional interpretation on President Lungu’s eligibility to contest the 2021 elections with others arguing that he cannot contest for a third term.
But when contacted for a comment, LAZ President Linda Kasonde in a brief response said the association has no position to give on the matter.
“No we don’t have a position yet. We will let you know as soon as we have any.” Ms. Kasonde said.
Ms. Kasonde could however, not state whether the association would be able to give a position on the constitutional interpretations of the presidential term of office and whether President Lungu was eligible to contest in 2021.
The silence on the matter by LAZ has been questioned by many individuals who have suggested that it could mean President Lungu was eligible to contest in 2021.
PAC President Andyford Banda said a lot of people have confused President Lungu’s position on his eligibility to contest in 2021 to that of 2001 which was centred on attempting to change the constitution to allow the then President to go for a third term.
Mr. Banda said it was therefore, important for institutions mandated with the interpretation of the law that include the constitutional court and LAZ to give their position on the eligibility of President Lungu to contest again.
“We have a constitutional crisis to a certain extent and as PAC, we want these institutions (Constitutional Court and LAZ) to give us their position.” Mr. Banda said.
Could it be that Linda is now scared of that warning of being PF Enemy from the Ugliest living Zambian man, the PF Secretary General Mwila?
Linda Kasonde seems to slow down on government criticism.
This is Africa where leaders seldom take kindly to criticism. Is she afraid of being seen as anti Lungu and thereby being squeezed out of business a typical bullying and intimidating tactic favoured by insecure and incompetent governments?
Keep the fight for justice going heroines and legends are never intimidated come what may.
The sucrifice you make sometimes determines your greatness and cowards are never remembered for anything!
Kasonde has been a terrible mistake for LAZ
She should never have been accorded such a high position.
She is useless
Can someone explain to me the role of LAZ in Zambia’s growth and sustainability? Where is LAZ when people’s lives are being ruined by mining companies? Bye Linda
LAZ (not LK) has an obligation to feed into public opinion the views that strengthen democracy, the rule of law and good governance in Africa. Time is running out for LAZ to hold a consultative meeting to consult the executive members on the way forward. If LAZ starts procrastinating and dilly-darling, then LAZ is in fundamental agreement with the Third Presidential Election Bid while at the same time pretending to be against the Third Presidential Election Bid. Or is holding a referendum the solution to the problem?
Very Dull .Linda Has never been a coward . LAZ are always strategic . They have a position on this matter .They will only challenge the Constitutional Court once they rule based on Petitions by some stake Holders. It is too early to start finishing off Energy on this issue.
Linda Kasonde this and that …get it through your skulls that she is not LAZ and LAZ is not Kasonde, just a mere figure head…there is no position as the association has not tabled the matter!!