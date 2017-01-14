LAZ has no position yet on President Lungu’s 2021 bid

THE Law Association of Zambia LAZ has indicated that it has no official position on President Edgar Lungu’s remarks that the constitution allows him to contest the 2021 general elections.

And Opposition People’s Alliance for Change PAC President Andyford Banda said there is a constitutional crisis in the country with many misinterpretations especially on the third presidential term of office.

Various stakeholders have repeatedly called on the Constitutional Court and LAZ to give their constitutional interpretation on President Lungu’s eligibility to contest the 2021 elections with others arguing that he cannot contest for a third term.

But when contacted for a comment, LAZ President Linda Kasonde in a brief response said the association has no position to give on the matter.

“No we don’t have a position yet. We will let you know as soon as we have any.” Ms. Kasonde said.

Ms. Kasonde could however, not state whether the association would be able to give a position on the constitutional interpretations of the presidential term of office and whether President Lungu was eligible to contest in 2021.

The silence on the matter by LAZ has been questioned by many individuals who have suggested that it could mean President Lungu was eligible to contest in 2021.

PAC President Andyford Banda said a lot of people have confused President Lungu’s position on his eligibility to contest in 2021 to that of 2001 which was centred on attempting to change the constitution to allow the then President to go for a third term.

Mr. Banda said it was therefore, important for institutions mandated with the interpretation of the law that include the constitutional court and LAZ to give their position on the eligibility of President Lungu to contest again.

“We have a constitutional crisis to a certain extent and as PAC, we want these institutions (Constitutional Court and LAZ) to give us their position.” Mr. Banda said.