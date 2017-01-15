Government pays in full for phase one of Kawambwa District Hospital construction

Government says it has paid in full the contractor working on the construction of the phase one of the district hospital in Kawambwa district of Luapula province.

Luapula province minister, Nickson Chilangwa has disclosed the development during a combined meeting for heads of government departments and councilors in the council chamber yesterday.

Mr. Chilangwa who was accompanied by the Provincial Deputy Permanent Secretary, Joyce Nsamba also said government has paid the contractor constructing the new town market.

The provincial minister said government expects to see the works at the two projects to resume and expedite completion.

He has urged the contractor to finish the hospital within the first half of this year so that it can be opened in the third quarter and start the next phase.

And Mr. Chilangwa said government will soon be meeting all the contractors who have been awarded contracts in Luapula province because some were paid last year but are reportedly not moved on site.