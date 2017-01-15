Luapula PS calls for real estate investment in Lunga

A top Civil servant in Luapula Province has called for investment in housing units in Lunga District because of the huge housing units deficit that exists in all the four chiefdoms.

Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Buleti Nsemukila made the call at Chief Bwalya Mponda’s Palace when he paid a courtesy call on the Chief.

He said there is a huge market for housing units for civil servants in all the chiefdoms and investors in real estate should consider coming to Lunga to put up housing units which civil servants will be renting.

Dr. Nsemukila said government is giving all the civil servants housing allowance every month which they can use to rent better housing units once they are made available to them.

The PS said civil servants posted to Lunga should also consider building housing units by getting a loan from public micro finance company or the Zambia building society which they could service through the deductions on their pay-slips and eventually become landlords.

Dr. Nsemukila had taken a Chinese real estate development expert Junwei Qiao to look at the possibility of attracting his friends in the trade to the area to build housing units on the public private partnership arrangement to mitigate the critical shortage of housing units in the water logged district.

And Acting Lunga District Commissioner Martin Chilukwa said all the 273 public workers who were employed for Lunga district have shifted to the water logged District as majority of them were teachers and health workers posted to various chiefdoms.

Mr. Chilukwa added that he is happy that the physical presence of public workers in Lunga will help in changing the economic status of Lunga as civil servants will be spending their money locally on items that are locally available.