Mutati asks Dangote Industries to expand investments in Zambia



Finance Minister Felix Mutati has implored Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote to expand his investments in Zambia.

Mr Mutati said Zambia still offers a favourable investment climate which companies like Dangote Industries will do well to explore.

He said this when he the Billionaire businessman paid him a courtesy call at his office in his office in Lusaka on Saturday.

Mr Mutati has asked Mr Dangote to continue putting pressure on the production of cement in Zambia so that the price can come down further for the benefit of the man on the street who is looking forward to building.

He praised Mr Dangote for providing competition in Zambia in the cement industry and asked him to continue putting pressure so that the prices can go down.

And Mr Dangote has reiterated his commitment to consolidate his investments in Zambia.

He also urged the Zambian government to intensify its support to the SME sector.

Mr Dangote said support by the banking sector to the SME is key in deepening the economy and creating jobs for locals.

And Mr Dangote has announced that he will invest in other business sectors.

Mr Dangote described the level of investment he has made in Zambia such as the cement plant and a power plants as exciting business ventures.

He says as an entrepreneurship company, he is looking at more than what is on the ground as the company envisages to expand its investment in other sectors.

He commended the Zambian government for the warm relationship his firm is enjoying in the country adding that it was Mr Mutati who single-handedly welcomed him when he was Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry.

“You are the person who brought us to Zambia, singlehandedly. When we came here more than ten times, we were not sure whether to invest or not but eventually we were able to invest more than what we had planned for. It’s been a very exciting investment,” he said.

Industry sources have indicated that the Dangote Group will soon launch its own brand of Sugar in Zambia called Dangote Sugar.