Ngumbo Chiefs grateful to President Lungu for appointing many Luapula people as Ministers

The four Ngumbo Chiefs in Luapula Province have thanked President Lungu for appointing many Ministers from Luapula Province to drive the development agenda of the country.

Senior Chief Mwewa, Chief Mwansakombe, Chief Chitembo and Chief Mulongwe thanked President Lungu from their respective Palaces when Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Buleti Nsemukila paid courtesy calls on them.

They said President Lungu has demonstrated his passion and commitment to develop Luapula Province by appointing many of his Ministers from the region.

The Traditional leaders added that Luapula Ministers need to unite and ensure that developmental projects in the Province are completed for the improvement of living conditions for the people.

Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Buleti Nsemukila said he was touring the Chiefs palaces in the province to hear from them about their needs and how developmental projects in their chiefdom were doing.

Dr. Nsemukila said when President Lungu appointed him to run the province in October last year, he was preoccupied with national budget issues before he could settle down to meet the Chiefs in the province.

Meanwhile, Chief Bwalya Mponda of the Unga people in Lunga District has called for unity in the country across color, tribe and ethnicity for the development of the country.

Chief Bwalya Mponda made the call when Luapula Province Permanent Secretary called on him at his palace in Lunga District.

He said Zambians should unite and co-exist regardless of their color, creed, tribe and ethnicity because they are all made in the image of God.

The traditional leader said the people of Luapula should be united in order to develop the region which has remained underdeveloped for many years.

Chief Bwalya Mponda observed that traditional leaders and Government have a common community to serve in order to improve living conditions through developmental projects.

Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Buleti Nsemukila said it is important to unite as a people in order to have a common focus for the region.

Dr. Nsemukila added that the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation is aimed at promoting unity and peace in the country.