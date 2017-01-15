President Lungu is eligible to contest in 2021, A response to Elias Chipimo Jnr

DISCOURSE ANALYSIS_ ELIGIBILITY OF PRESIDENT LUNGU TO CONTEST 2021 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS NOW ENTERS THE LOGICAL SEMANTICS VERSUS LEXICAL SEMANTICS PHASE

NAREP President Elias Chipimo Jnr. postulates that the President Edgar Lungu, having twice held office, as opposed to having twice served a term of office, cannot stand again for election as President. He argues that the constitutional restriction does not refer to a person ‘serving a term of office’ but a person ‘holding office’.

He argues further that “holding office” is defined as being sworn-in and serving until the next person is sworn-in as President; that in short, if the President resigned his office today, he would have “held office”, even though he would not have served a term of office and that is the critical distinction (https://www.lusakatimes.com/2017/01/14/elias-chipimo-jnr-details-president-lungu-not-eligible-2021-elections/).

After having read the whole article, I must accept that my brother has put up a very interesting thesis. It appears, we have now entered into a phase where we are concerned with matters such as sense, reference and presupposition and on one hand, and on the other hand, we are looking at the implication, and the analysis of words’ meanings, and relations between them. However, overall, this to me that is a healthy discourse that simply has entered a thought-provoking phase of logical semantics and lexical semantics.

My thesis is that Articles 105 and 106 appear to use a number of words, phrases or terms that are used interchangeably. The common phrases or terms that seem to be used interchangeably are: “assume office”; “perform executive functions”; “hold office”; and “serve”. Interpreting them literary may create a constitutional crisis, if one does not already exist.

To argue that “holding office” is different from “assuming office” or “performing executive functions” or “serving” because “holding office” is defined as being sworn-in and serving until the next person is sworn-in as President, if one resigns or dies during the first term of his office, then it means that person has not held office of the President.

For example, it would be grossly erroneous to argue that the Late President Michael Sata never held the Office of President simply because he did not serve until the next person is sworn-in as President. It could also be grossly erroneous to argue that the Late President Levy Mwanawasa only held the Office of the President for one term simply because he died, and therefore did not serve until the next person is sworn-in as President.

Either way, President Lungu still qualifies. If “holding office” is defined as “being sworn-in and serving until the next person is sworn-in as President”, then it means he is yet to hold office because no next person has yet been sworn-in as President. He remains the same person sworn-in in 2015 until 2021.

Going by the argument postulated by President Chipimo Jnr, President Lungu is eligible to contest in 2021 because he is yet to serve a term. Such an argument is extremely misleading can serve for “wamuyaya” term provided no next person is sworn-in.

I still hold the view that President Lungu is eligible for the last term in 2021 because: