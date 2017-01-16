AFCON start for Jan Sikazwe

Zambian FIFA referee Janny Sikazwe has made his fourth consecutive appearance Africa Cup of Nation in Gabon.

Sikazwe on Saturday presided over the Group A match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso.

The game finished 1-1 at Stade de I’Amitie.

The Kapiri-Mposhi teacher made his AFCON debut at the 2012 finals in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.

Sikazwe also appeared at the 2013 Africa Cup in South Africa before returning to Equatorial Guinea for the 2015 edition.