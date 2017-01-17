In The Kitchen with Kanta: Creamy Garlic chicken

Creamy Garlic chicken is a favorite in my house. This recipe by Rasa Malaysia is one that I swear by. Perfect and easy when you’re in need of something delicious; and satisfying for a weeknight dinner. I usually have mine with a choice of pasta, rice and even crusty bread to soak up all the delicious creamy garlic sauce; or for a healthier alternative try it with couscous or quinoa; and remember to throw in your choice of veggies, like broccoli or spinach to complete your meal.

Cooking: 20 mins

Serves: 4

Ingredients

500g Chicken thighs, skin-on and deboned

15 cloves Garlic

3 sprigs of Thyme (optional)

118 ml Chicken stock

Ground Black pepper

1 Pinch Paprika

Salt

2 tbsp Olive oil

60ml of plain yogurt

78ml White wine (optional)

Method

Season the chicken with salt and pepper to taste. Heat up a large pan on a medium heat, add 1 tbsp of olive oil. Pan-fry the chicken until crispy or nicely browned on both sides. Remove the chicken from the pan and set it aside.

Discard the chicken fat from the pan. Add the remaining olive oil and sauté the garlic until light brown. Add the chicken back into the pan, followed by the chicken stock, white wine (if using) and yogurt. Lower the heat and allow it to simmer. Add the thyme (if using), salt, pepper and paprika. Simmer for a little longer to thicken the sauce. Remove from the heat and serve immediately.

Serving

Serve hot, with your option of starch and vegetable.

Kanta Temba is a cake maker and decorator. She is also the owner and founder of Kanta Kakes – cake shop.

You can find her work on www.kantakakes.com. Follow her on twitter @KantaKakes and Instagram @KantaTemba.