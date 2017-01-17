Kitwe City Council Bans Street Vending as part of efforts to clean up the city

The Kitwe city council has banned Street vending in the central business district as part of efforts to clean up the city.

Mayor Christopher Kangombe is urging vendors to go back to the markets where they should conduct their activities.

Mr Kangombe said the affected vendor’s have been engaged by his office on various occasions and were informed about their relocation.

The Kitwe Mayor says it is wrong for the affected vendors to complain of victimization.

Mr. Kangombe said the removal of vendors from the streets should not be politicized.

He said the local authority wants to bring orderliness in the manner street vendors conduct business.

Mr. Kangombe said the city had enough trading space at existing markets which are deserted.

The Kitwe city council has since started removing the vendors from the streets.

Meanwhile, District commissioner Binwell Mpundu has told ZNBC News in a separate interview that there’s need to keep the city clean to avoid the outbreak of diseases.

Mr. Mpundu said government is determined to ensure that vendor’s conduct their business in a conducive manner.

He was however quick to explain that the removal of vendors was a complex one which needed to be handled cautiously.

And the Association of Vendors and Traders- Avema in Kitwe has supported the removal of street vendors from the central business district.

Avema President Able Chikwa said the Vendors have merely been relocated to designated areas where they should do business.

Mr. Chikwa said there is a lot of trading space in various markets in Kitwe and wondered why people were rushing to trade on the streets.