Namulambe appears in court on assault charges

Former Mpongwe Member of Parliament Gabriel Namulambe has appeared before the magistrate court in Mpongwe district for assaulting a business man.

Mr Namulambe 49, appeared before Magistrate Dominic Lesa for one count of assault, causing bodily harm on Monday.

Details are that, on January 8, 2017, the former law maker is alleged to have assaulted Reagan Maison Njobvu 44 of Shaka Investment Farms in Mpongwe, following a dispute.

And when he appeared before the court, Namulambe asked the court to grant him more time to seek a lawyer.

However Magistrate Lesa turned down the request, adding that Mr Namulambe should have acquired a lawyer as soon as he committed the offence.

Magistrate Lesa has since adjourned the case to February 24, 2017 for the commencement of trial.