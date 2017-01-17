Proflight Zambia expands domestic network, to launch four new routes this year



Proflight Zambia will launch four new domestic routes this year.

The airline will relaunch its direct Ndola-Solwezi route in January, along with Ndola-Kasama flights. A Lusaka-Kalabo service will begin on March 15 and a direct Mfuwe-Lower Zambezi service will operate between June 15 and October 31.

Proflight Director of Government and Industry Affairs, Philip Lemba, said: “These routes are ideal for accessing business investment, trade, tourism sites and Zambia’s national parks in the Upper Zambezi, Lower Zambezi, Mfuwe and surrounding areas.”

The Lusaka-Kalabo route will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays, leaving Lusaka at 08h15 and arriving in Kalabo at 10h45. The return flight departs Kalabo at 11h05, arriving in Lusaka at 13h35.

The Ndola-Solwezi flight will depart Ndola at 08h30 on Tuesdays and Fridays, arriving in Solwezi at 09h30. On Thursdays, the flight will depart Ndola at 13h35, arriving in Solwezi at 14h35.

The return flight will depart Solwezi at 09h55 on Tuesdays and Fridays, arriving in Ndola at 10h55. On Thursdays, the flight will depart Solwezi at 15h00 arriving in Ndola at 16h00.

Ndola-Kasama flights will operate on Tuesdays and Fridays, departing from Ndola at 12h45 and arriving in Kasama at 14h25.

The return flight leaves Kasama on Mondays and Thursdays at 10h35 arriving in Ndola at 12h15.